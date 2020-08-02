Edo 2020: Abuja group to mobilise over 50,000 votes for Ize-Iyamu

Edo 2020: Abuja group to mobilise over 50,000 votes for Ize-Iyamu

Sunday, August 2, 2020 3:31 pm


Ize-Iyamu

A group of Edo indigenes living in Abuja under the aegis of Committee of Edo Leaders and Patriots has promised to mobilise  over 50, 000 votes to ensure that Ize-Iyamu emerged the governor in the states September 19 gubernatorial poll.

President of the Group, Mr Isaac Ehigiator, said this while revealing that the group has thrown its  weight behind Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu in the governorship election.

The group said that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) remained their preferred candidate due to their belief that Ize-Iyamu possessed the capacity to reposition Edo.

According to Ehigiator, this group  arrived at the decision to support the APC candidate after scrutinising the credentials, antecedents and programmes/manifestoes for the Edo project as presented by contending aspirants.

“It is our view and conviction that our dear state deserves better.

“The task of repositioning Edo should therefore be holistic and driven with sincerity of purpose.

“It must be emphasised that Edo boasts of more than 50, 000 indigenes resident in the FCT with voting rights domiciled in Edo.

“ I want to affirm on behalf of the group that the manifesto presented by Ize-Iyamu as vividly captured in the `SIMPLE Agenda’ represents the true aspiration of all Edo sons and daughters irrespective of where they reside,’’ Ehigiator said.

On his part, former Minority Whip in the House of Representatives, Sampson Osagie, said that a lot needed to be done in terms of governance in Edo.

He said that Edo was lagging behind in infrastructural development, particularly in the health and education sector.

Osagie said that Ize-Iyamu demonstrated the political will to lift the state out of poverty by empowering the youths as well as ensuring the effective protection of lives and property.

Similarly, a former member of the House of Representatives, West Idahosa, described Ize-Iyamu as a candidate with the required experience to move Edo to greater heights.

According to him, it is easy for those who know him to buy.

He said that electing the APC candidate would further attract Federal Government’s projects to the state. (NAN)

