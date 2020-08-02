Group to Partner Ministry on Youth Investment Fund

Group to Partner Ministry on Youth Investment Fund

Sunday, August 2, 2020 2:23 pm


Nigerian youths and Mr. Sunday Dare

Commendations have continued to trail the recent approval of the Youth Investment Fund by President Mohamnadu Buhari, even as the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare’s initiative has attracted the support of the advocacy group Yiaga Africa which has expressed readiness to Partner with the Ministry.
In a congratulatory letter signed by Yiaga Africa Executive Director Samson Itodo, the group said the establishment of the Youth Investment Fund underscores the committment of the government to building a new Nigeria. ” We write to congratulate you on the approval by the President Mohammadu Buhari led Federal Executive Council for the establishment of the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund to the tune of 75b for 3 years. This initiative is a reflection of the commitment of President Mohammadu Buhari to building a new Nigeria through a stable and people – focused government to move the agenda for our country forward, as part of the next level of a prosperous, strong and stable Nigeria. ”
” Itodo further affirmed ” As part of our commitment to Youth development and public accountability in Nigeria, Yiaga Africa will continue to support and partner with the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in monitoring the impact and results of the the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund on youths and youth development in Nigeria. To this end, we are available to provide independent oversight and monitoring of the Fund.”
Yiaga Africa is a civic organisation promoting democracy, governance and development in Africa through advocacy, research, capacity building, youth and public accountability.

