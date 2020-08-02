Police vow to fish out killers of district head in Nasarawa

Police vow to fish out killers of district head in Nasarawa

Sunday, August 2, 2020 3:47 pm


File: Nigerian Cops

The Police Command in Nasarawa State has vowed that it will fish out  the killers of Mr Amos Obere,  the District Head of Odu Village in Nasarawa Local Government Area.

Obere  was murdered by unknown gunmen on Friday.

Nansel Ramhan, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state,  made the vow while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lafia.

According to him, the command will not rest on its oars until the killers were identified, arrested and prosecuted.

He said investigation to unravel the circumstances and those behind the attack had since commenced.

Ramhan also urged members of the public to supply the police with useful information that would aid the arrest of the perpetrators of the crime.

The police spokesperson said that the force received information about the attack on Friday at about 10pm.

“Upon the receipt of the information, a detachment of police personnel comprising Special Anti Robbery Squad, Police Mobile Force, personnel of Operation Puff Adder and Vigilante led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) raced to the scene and discovered that the victim was shot.

“He was rushed to the hospital but died while receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Mararaba Udege,” he said.

Obere, until his demise, was the district head of Odu Village in Udege Development Area of Nasarawa Local Government.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Oyo govt. to repatriate indigenes stranded in Lebanon – Makinde
    3 hours ago

    Edo 2020: Abuja group to mobilise over 50,000 votes for Ize-Iyamu
    3 hours ago

    Celebrating Richmond Dayo Johnson
    3 hours ago

    Ondo 2020: Why I will work for re-election of Akeredolu – Jimoh Ibrahim
    4 hours ago

    Ajimobi made heaven, he is at peace with God – Wife
    4 hours ago

    Group to Partner Ministry on Youth Investment Fund
    4 hours ago

    Humour Among Thieves
    5 hours ago

    The Third World president of America