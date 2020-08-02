“There is sabotage that will not allow insurgency to end” – Gov. Zulum

Bagudu said that the PGF team was in Borno to identify with and encourage the government and people of the state.
“This challenge facing the state is for all Nigerians and it’s not just only for Borno people.
“We will continue to urge the security agencies to do more.
“We will continue to mobilised more funding to support both the security agency and the resettlement programme of displaced people so that they can go back to their normal lives,’’ Bagudu said.
Also speaking, Badaru lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the gains recorded in the counter-insurgency campaign.
He called for more funding and enhanced security arrangement to restore lasting peace in the state and north-east in general.
(NAN)
