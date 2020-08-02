“There is sabotage that will not allow insurgency to end” – Gov. Zulum

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno on Sunday reiterated that there is sabotage within the system that will not allow ongoing insurgency in North East Nigeria to end.

The Governor spoke while receiving a delegation of All Progressives Congress Governors’ Forum led by its Chairman Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi, in Maiduguri.

The Forum was in Miaduguri to commiserate with Governor Zulum over the recent attack on his convoy by insurgents in Baga Local Government Area.

Speaking during the visit, Zulum who lauded the forum for its support, but raised concern over possible sabotage in the system that would not allow the insurgency to end.

“Let me re-echo my previous position with respect to the level of insurgency in Borno.

“I earlier said that the gravity of the insurgency cannot be compared with what has happened between 2011 -2015 on one hand and 2015 till date on the other.

“Yes, the president has done well, but there is sabotage in the system that will not allow the insurgency to end,’’ Zulum said.

He called for more concrete measures by the military to end the insurgency, adding that displaced persons needed to go back home and pick up their normal lives.

The governor lauded President Buhari for creating the North East Development Commission, which he said had created job opportunities and is assisting in the reconstruction of affected communities in the state.