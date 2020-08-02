“There is sabotage that will not allow insurgency to end” – Gov. Zulum

“There is sabotage that will not allow insurgency to end” – Gov. Zulum

Sunday, August 2, 2020 9:41 pm


Prof. Umara-Zulum Governor of Borno State.

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno on Sunday reiterated that there is sabotage within the system that will not allow ongoing insurgency in North East Nigeria to end.

The Governor spoke while receiving a delegation of All Progressives Congress Governors’ Forum led by its Chairman  Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi, in Maiduguri.

The Forum was in Miaduguri to commiserate with Governor Zulum over the recent attack on his convoy by insurgents in Baga Local Government Area.

Speaking during the visit, Zulum who lauded the forum for its support, but raised concern over possible sabotage in the system that would not allow the insurgency to end.

“Let me re-echo my previous position with respect to the level of insurgency in Borno.

“I earlier said that the gravity of the insurgency cannot be compared with what has happened between 2011 -2015 on one hand and 2015 till date on the other.

“Yes, the president has done well, but there is sabotage in the system that will not allow the insurgency to end,’’ Zulum said.

He called for more concrete measures by the military to end the insurgency, adding that displaced persons needed to go back home and pick up their normal lives.

The governor lauded President Buhari for creating the North East Development Commission, which he said had created job opportunities and is assisting in the reconstruction of affected communities in the state.

Speaking earlier, Bagudu, who was accompanied by Gov. Mohammed Badaru of Jigawa, said the forum would mobilise the needed funds to support the security in Borno.
They pledged to mobilise funds for the security architecture of the states in the geo-political zone.

Bagudu said that the PGF team was in Borno to identify with and encourage the government and people of the state.

“This challenge facing the state is for all Nigerians and it’s not just only for Borno people.

“We will continue to urge the security agencies to do more.

“We will continue to mobilised more funding to support both the security agency and the resettlement programme of displaced people so that they can go back to their normal lives,’’ Bagudu said.

Also speaking, Badaru lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the gains recorded in the counter-insurgency campaign.

He called for more funding and enhanced security arrangement to restore lasting peace in the state and north-east in general.

(NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    BbNaija: Why Ka3na was evicted
    1 hour ago

    Senate President felicitates Omo-Agege at 57
    2 hours ago

    Why Gemade, others returned to APC–Spokesman
    2 hours ago

    Ibadan group demands indigene as UI, UCH heads 
    2 hours ago

    Abia Governor sacks commissioner, others
    2 hours ago

    Photos: Isaac Babamboni, Ekiti’s First ‘Bishop’
    5 hours ago

    Ondo 2020: AAC vows to sue INEC for replacing party deputy gov’s name
    5 hours ago

    54 Years Ago: Awolowo’s Prison Letter, Begging Ironsi For Freedom