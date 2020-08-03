CAN protests killing of members in Kaduna

Richard Elesho,/ Lokoja

After it’s 67th General Church Council which ended in Jos the Plateau State Capital on the last day of July, the Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA joined other leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN leaders in Kaduna to protest against attacks on Christians in the State on Sunday.

The protesters in their hundreds made up of Clerics and the laity mostly dressed in black congregated at ECWA Goodnews, Naranyi. One after another Speakers took to the Podium to address placard carrying protesters and blame both the State and Federal government for what they called “Genocidal attacks” against Christians.

The group accused President Muhammodu Buhari and the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai of turning the other side while Fulani herdsmen and bandits are decimating Christians in the southern part of Kaduna State.

Chairman of CAN in Kaduna State, Rev. Joseph Hayab, who led the peaceful protests said: “It is obvious that the government is culpable over the bloody attack and killings, because through its action and inaction, the situation continues to deteriorate.

“You can see that the government has betrayed its constitutional responsibility by both its comments and behaviour over the massacre in southern Kaduna.

“Both the statement of the presidency and the action of Governor el-Rufai have proved that they have all the while been supporting the Fulani herdsmen, and this informed our gathering today, to pray against the injustices meted out to the people of southern Kaduna.”

According to him, if the Kaduna government can sponsor armed security men to arrest suspects in Lagos and Port Harcourt and bring the persons to Kaduna, why can’t it mobilise armed security operatives to southern Kaduna against those terrorising the communities.

Hayab faulted the Kaduna State government over the sudden decision to exhume a white paper on the 1992 Zango Kataf crisis for implementation amid the current crisis in the state.

CAN secretary in the state, Dr. Sunday Ibrahim, said: “What is going on in the southern part of Kaduna is genocide and ethnic cleansing.”

The President of the Baptist Church Conference, Rev. Ishaya Adamu, urged all Christians to pray day and night against the attacks and killings in Kaduna.

Meanwhile, in it’s communique on the 67th general council meeting ECWA Council said more than 120 persons have been killed in Southern Kaduna in the last two weeks.

“Council notes with grief the several attacks on Southern Kaduna Christian communities, which are the strongholds of ECWA, where over 120 persons including infants and women have been killed in the last two weeks alone, with scores injured and thousands displaced from their villages and farmlands by armed Fulani militia without any care from the Kaduna State and Federal Governments.

“The manifest nonchalance of both the Kaduna State and Federal Governments to the plight of our compatriots is suggestive of their loss of the innate humane sense of value for life and their seeming abdication of their primary responsibility of securing the lives and property of their citizens.

“Furthermore, The Council frowns at a recent statement credited to a Presidential spokesman explaining away these genocidal massacres as reprisal killings. No responsible government would want to be perceived as holding brief for terrorists, unless it is complicit.

“Thus, the Council is even more worried about the callousness of the government in changing the narrative of the attacks, bending it towards blaming the victims when in actual sense it is the government that has woefully failed in its constitutional responsibility of protecting its citizens.