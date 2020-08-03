Edo 2020: Afegbua slams PDP, reaffirms support for APC’s Ize-Iyamu

Afegbua stated this on Monday in Benin while responding to his purported suspension by the PDP on Sunday.

According to him, “I remain unequivocal and unflinching about my support for Ize-Iyamu.

“I will ensure that I mobilise enough votes for him in the four wards of Okpella.

“Having earlier described me as inconsequential, I am wondering why they now suddenly remember that I am relevant to warrant my suspension.

“I am actually waiting for their expulsion in good time. My votes cannot be suspended or expelled. My thumb is my power,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP, had, on Sunday evening in a statement, announced Afegbua’s over alleged anti-party activities.

In the statement signed by the state PDP Publicity Secretary, Mr Chris Nehikhare, the party said Afegbua was suspended for one month by the leadership of the party in his ward 5, Okpella in Etsakor East Local Government area of the state.

The party said that Afegbua was suspended with effect from Aug. 2 after having been found guilty of anti-party activities.

“The state Chairman, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, has directed the local government chairman to set up a disciplinary committee to investigate the allegations of anti-party activities levelled against him.

“The composition of the disciplinary committee will be announced in due course,” the party said.