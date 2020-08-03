Edo 2020: Obaseki heading for disgraceful end, says Ize-Iyamu

Edo 2020: Obaseki heading for disgraceful end, says Ize-Iyamu

Monday, August 3, 2020 9:31 pm


Ize-Iyamu-and-Obaseki

By Jethro Ibileke

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the September 19 governorship in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has said that Governor Godwin Obaseki is heading to a disgraceful end, with the avalanche of defection hitting his camp.

Ize-Iyamu stated this Monday in Benin, the state capital, while receiving the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr. Yekini Idiaye, who reportedly dumped Obaseki and pledged loyalty to the APC candidate.

Addressing the lawmaker, Ize-Iyamu lamented what he called “disgraceful end to which Obaseki’s regime which claims popular support, has come, with the daily abandonment of his government by civil commissioners, chairmen of Boards and appointees.”

He described alleged inaugurating five out of 24 elected APC members as legislators in Edo Assembly at 9.45 pm, by Governor Obaseki as lamentable and an assault on democracy, which he said had deprived over 50 percent of Edo people of representation in the legislature.

The APC candidate commended the lawmaker and others who had previously pledged their loyalty, for their steadfastness in choosing  to remain in the APC on which platform they got elected.

He assured them that his Manifesto of Hope, Simple Agenda will be implemented to the letter in every part of the state when he gets elected.

Responding, Hon. Idiaye, said: “I was elected on the platform of the APC and I have made it clear and I have told the whole world that I started my political career on the APC and I have no reason to defect to any political party.”

