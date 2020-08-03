Gegu-Beki community honours Governor Yahaya Bello

Monday, August 3, 2020 1:20 am


Gov. Yahaya Bello in his new title regalia


Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has been conferred with a traditional title of ‘Omeiza Obanyi’ by the Nyiwo of Gegu-Beki, His Royal Highness, Muhammed Algassan Abba. Gegu is a community in Kotonkarffe Local Government area of the State.

The Nyiwo announced the conferment of the new title on governor Bello at his palace on Sunday when the Governor visited him on Sallah homage.

It was gathered that the title ‘Omeiza’ Obanyi’ means a ‘Generous Person’ who makes Sacrifice for others’ wellbeing.

The Nyiwo said the Gegu council decided to confer the title on the governor following his contributions to both human capital and infrastructural development of his kingdom in particular and the state at large.

The Governor expressed gratitude for the honour and said it would motivated him to do more for the people.

