Gov. Wike doles out 41 Range Rover SUVs to Judges in Rivers

Monday, August 3, 2020 4:53 pm


The Range Rovers distributed to the Judges

*SUVs have a warranty of five years and the judges can send them to Coscharis Motors if they notice any fault within the period.
Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt 
The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike on Monday doled out 41 Range Rover Discovery Sports Utility Vehicles to Judges serving in Rivers State High Court and Customary Court including.
The beneficiaries of the luxurious vehicles also included judges of Rivers State origin serving in the  in the Federal Judicial Service.
While doling out the vehicles, Wike noted that his government gave Judges and magistrates vehicles two years ago with the promise that they would be replaced from time to time as a matter of deliberate policy.
According to him, the SUVs were the fulfillment of the promise he made to the judges to enhance effective delivery of Justice in the state.
He said as a lawyer and Governor of the state, the rule of law, independence of the judiciary and unhindered justice delivery were paramount to his administration.

The Judges

He added that the SUVs have a warranty of five years and the judges can send them to Coscharis Motors if they notice any fault within the period.
Wike also announced that his government has also completed and taken possession of a furnished 20 unit residential quarters for Judges, which the government started in 2018 in fulfillment of its policy of providing decent and life long accommodation for all states’ Judges.
He said that the Chief Judge of the Federation is expected to commission the estate soon and present certificates of occupancy (Cof O) to the benefiting Judges who will occupy the houses for life.
The Governor added that the gesture was the manifestation of the government’s abiding commitment to the independence and integrity of the State judicial arm of government.
He said while the state government provides qualitative services for the judiciary, no judicial person had the right to dictate to the government in making choices relating to accommodation and justice dispensation as he hoped that the government’s largess would spur the judiciarry to efficiency and eliminate corruption and indolence in the system.
Earlier, the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Iyaye Lamikara had thanked the governor for providing infrastructure and technology for the development of the state judiciary. “We are very proud to be the first judiciary in the country to have an e-library, and one of the pioneer judiciaries to commence e -filing e assignment of cases and virtual hearing of cases. All these were made possible by his Excellency”s prompt release of funds to the judiciary.
“On behalf of my humble self and the President of the Customary Court of Appeal, and all Judges of the Rivers State judiciary, l hereby express our gratitude to your Excellency for this unequal generosity in ensuring lavish provisions for the welfare of all Judges and the judiciary of Rivers State,” the Chief Judge said
