Gov. Wike signs revised 2020 budget

Gov. Wike signs revised 2020 budget

Monday, August 3, 2020 9:50 pm


Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, signing the revised 2020 Appropriation Bill into law at Government House, Port Harcourt.


*48 percent reduction from the N531bn originally budgeted for spending.


Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt


Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Monday signed into law the revised 2020 Appropriation Bill.

This followed the presentation of the Budget by the Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly,  Hon. Martin Amaewhule, to him at Government House,  Port Harcourt.

Total figure of the revised budget for 2020 fiscal year signed by the Governor is N300,370,071,183.33 billion, a 48 percent reduction from the N530,813,357,619.00Billion originally budgeted for spending.

Governor Wike said the unfortunate effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in Nigeria, necessitated the review.

The implication of the review of the budget, according to him,  is that budgetary allocations including capital and recurrent expenditure have been reduced.

However,  this, he said, will not affect the delivery of quality developmental projects and services to Rivers people.

“It is most unfortunate that everybody is living a different life now because of the pandemic, which calls for us to face the economic reality.

“The COVID-19 has affected economic activities and revenues of government, and so it became necessary to review our budget.

“By the revised budget, it means that so many things have to change. We have cut down the capital and recurrent expenditure to face the reality.

“We are the only State that has not cut down the salaries of political appointees and elected officers . Virtually all the States have cut down 20 to 30 percent of salaries of political appointees. Having cut down the  recurrent expenditures , the overhead will no longer be the same”, he said.

The Governor also stated that his administration is determined to ensure that the proposed reconstruction of the Assembly Quarters stands the test of time

“One thing I can assure you is that we are working with Julius Berger Nigeria PLC to reconstruct the Assembly Quarters.  We want something that will stand the test of time.

“A good living environment and quality houses will enhance your input and services to our State,” he stated.

The Governor  promised to release  the balance of funds for the 2018 constituency projects of the legislators.

Also speaking, the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Martin Amaewhule said the Rivers state revised Appropriation Law No. 7 of 2020 is intended to make provision of services to fall into current reality.

“The House passed this Bill and it is intended to provide for a Law to revise the Rivers State Appropriation Law No. 12 of 2019 to make provision for services of Rivers State for the year ending on the 31st of December 2020.


“Against the approved figures of sum-N530,813,357,619.00 Billion which the House approved in 2019, as a result of the prevailing economic circumstances  of the country , the House now approved a total sum of N171,33,409,454.55 billion for capital expenditure.

For the recurrent expenditure, N129,336,662,028.77  billion bringing a total of N300,370,071,183.33 Billion,” he added.

In his remarks, Speaker of the House,  Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani noted that governor Wike has conscientiously implemented policies and programmes to benefit Rivers people.

He said the revised budget and revised medium term expenditure framework stipulate actions of government to better the fortunes of the state and establish enduring legacy for posterity.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    40 mins ago

    Edo 2020: Obaseki heading for disgraceful end, says Ize-Iyamu
    48 mins ago

    Orbih to Oshiomhole: Show your primary six certificate
    58 mins ago

    Inauguration of EDHA members- elect will be prioritised- Ize-Iyamu
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: PTF, INEC working on elections protocols-  PTF Chairman
    1 hour ago

    How we spent N523m to feed pupils during lockdown – Minister
    2 hours ago

    NDDC: EFCC secures final forfeiture of N827.6m from contractors
    4 hours ago

    Ondo 2020: Why Akeredolu may defeat Jegede again – PDP Chieftain
    Lai-Mohammed 5 hours ago

    Illegal detention: Businessman sues Lai Mohammed, IG, others for N500m