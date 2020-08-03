NDDC: EFCC secures final forfeiture of N827.6m from contractors

NDDC: EFCC secures final forfeiture of N827.6m from contractors

Monday, August 3, 2020 8:37 pm


The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has secured the final forfeiture of N827. 6m from Flank Power Resources Limited and GMFD Ventures Limited, both of whom are  firms  linked to  contractors with the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Matthew Edevbie is the Chief Executive Officer of Flank Power Resources Limited.

The forfeiture followed the order of Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, sequel to an affidavit deposed to by an EFCC investigator, in which the Commission prayed the court for the forfeiture of the sum to the federal government of Nigeria, being proceeds of unlawful activity, traced to some contractors’ accounts with Zenith Bank.

A breakdown of the recovery shows that N616, 6 million was recovered from Flank Power Resources Limited, while N211 million (Two Hundred and Eleven Million Naira) was recovered from GMFD Ventures Limited.

It was discovered that between 2018 and 2019, Flank Power Resources Limited received the funds from the NDDC, through its account number:1015642852 , while GMFD received through account number: 1014657819 both of which are domiciled in Zenith Bank Plc for desilting contracts which aside being inflated, were not executed, but diverted and laundered.

The sum of N616. 6m recovered from Flank Power Resources Limited was facilitated through 62 Zenith Bank drafts in favour of the EFCC Recovered Funds Account with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, while the N211 million from GMFD came through 22 Zenith Bank drafts in favour of the same account.

The EFCC secured the interim forfeiture of the money on  June 8, 2020 and its final forfeiture was granted by the court on June 29, 2020.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    Edo 2020: Obaseki heading for disgraceful end, says Ize-Iyamu
    12 mins ago

    Orbih to Oshiomhole: Show your primary six certificate
    22 mins ago

    Inauguration of EDHA members- elect will be prioritised- Ize-Iyamu
    30 mins ago

    COVID-19: PTF, INEC working on elections protocols-  PTF Chairman
    39 mins ago

    How we spent N523m to feed pupils during lockdown – Minister
    4 hours ago

    Ondo 2020: Why Akeredolu may defeat Jegede again – PDP Chieftain
    Lai-Mohammed 4 hours ago

    Illegal detention: Businessman sues Lai Mohammed, IG, others for N500m
    4 hours ago

    The acquisition of Block 245 in Nigeria, the story- ENI