Orbih to Oshiomhole: Show your primary six certificate

By Jethro Ibileke

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo state has challenged the former national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, to present his primary school leaving certificate, if he actually went to school.

Chairman of PDP campaign council for the state governorship election, Chief Dan Orbih, threw the challenge on Monday, while addressing party members and supporters in Ward 5, Ososo and Ward 10, Dangbala, in Akoko-Edo local government area of the state.

Orbih also challenged the former state governor to disclose to Nigerians the cause of quarrel with his successor, Governor Godwin Obaseki, whom he previously described as a worthy alumnus of University of Ibadan (UI).

“They said Governor Godwin Obaseki who graduated from University of Ibadan has no certificate. I made bold to say that I challenge Adams Oshiomhole to show us his primary six certificate.

“In four years, Godwin Obaseki has done more than what Oshiomhole did in eight years. Oshiomhole should allow Edo people to decide who governs them,” he said.

Highlighting his achievements to the party supporters, Obaseki announced that the construction of the 12.75km Ososo-Okpella road which was abandoned by previous administration, will begin before the end of the year.

He added that he had secured commitment from the management of BOA Cement Plc, who promised to undertake the project.

He further disclosed that his government plans to carry out maintenance work at Ojirami Dam established by the administration of late Brig.-Gen. Samuel Ogbemudia towards addressing acute water supply in the rural areas.

Speaking earlier, Obaseki’s running mate and deputy governor of the state, Philip Shaibu, urged the youths to shun electoral violence and resist attempt by maverick politicians who may wish to induce them to undermine the sanctity of the ballot during the election.

He however urged the electorate to support the policies of the incumbent governor by voting for PDP and defend their votes in the election.

According to him, “Do not accept any arms from them. If anyone wants to lure you to carry arm against yourself, tell that person to call his children abroad and give it to them and fight for them.”

Meanwhile, the paramount ruler (Otaru) of Igarra Kingdom in Akoko-Edo local government area, Oba Emmanuel Adechi Saiki, has predicted victory for Governor Godwin Obaseki.

He made the prediction on Monday at Igarra when Obaseki and members of PDP campaign team met with traditional rulers from the various clans in the area.

The Otaru tasked concerned authorities to stamp out electoral violence and support free and fair election in the state.

He said; “We know that you will win that you will win. We have said no to electoral violence.

“We wish to advice our politicians to shun electoral violence because it does not pay.”