Police arrest soldiers, 5 others for Ebonyi bullion van robbery

A crack team of Police detectives have arrested seven armed robbers including a serving and a dismissed soldiers for alleged robbery of a bullion van in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State.

The bullion van was coming from Enugu State when it was attacked in Abakaliki on July 29, 2020, while the suspects were nabbed a few days later in Delta State, according to a report by PRNigeria.

The robbery incident led to the death of four police officers, leaving others injured.

According to the report, the arrest of one Alfred Robinson, 45 years of age, a native of Gelegele Town in Ovia North LGA of Edo State on 1/8/2020 in Asaba, Delta State led to the arrest of the other suspects.

During intensive follow up, six more gang members were arrested by IRT Detectives within 24hrs. They include: Sgt Ayeni Samuel, a Nigerian Soldier serving in Ikeja, Lagos; Cpl Emeka Harrison, a dismissed Soldier who had served in Maiduguri Borno State; Emeka Illo, the Sponsor of the operation; and Abuchi Elijah Aka “ Chime D Mosquito” an Informant for the robbers and Ibanifiroi Ekiene a native of Tombia Community

Firearms recovered from the criminals include 12 improvised explosives, one GPMG, six rifles, 51 AK-47 magazines, 1,620 ammunition, 2 stolen vehicles, breaking implements and charms.

All suspects, upon interrogation, confessed to the Bullion Van Robbery in Ebonyi.

They also allegedly confessed that four out of the rifles recovered belongs to the Policemen they killed during the robbery.

PRNigeria gathered that the suspects are assisting police to arrest their remaining gang members.