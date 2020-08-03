Police kill 3 robbers, rescue 9 passengers in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Anti-Robbery Squad of the Okehi Division of Rivers Police Command on Sunday killed three armed robbers during a response to a distress call that some passengers and buses were being robbed at Okehi/Igbodo Express Road in Etche, Etche Local Government Area of the State.

The robbers reportedly engaged the police response team in a fierce gun duel. In the ensuing gunfire, three of the robbers sustained fatal injuries which resulted in serious bleeding and their death before they could receive medical attention, while others escaped into the bush with bullet wounds.

The swift response of the Police led to the immediate release of the nine passengers on board an 18- seater Hiace bus, who were released unhurt and continued their journey.

One locally made single barrel gun and rounds of live cartridges belonging to the robbers were recovered at the scene.

Police Public Relations Officer,PPRO, of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, said the command has launched a manhunt for fleeing members of the gang.

He appealed to the public to report anyone with gunshot wounds to the nearest Police Station or call 08032003514, 08098880134.