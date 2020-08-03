Police kill 3 robbers, rescue 9 passengers in Rivers

Police kill 3 robbers, rescue 9 passengers in Rivers

Monday, August 3, 2020 9:07 am


Nine Passengers in the bus attacked by armed robbers but rescued by the Anti-Robbery squad

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
The Anti-Robbery Squad of the Okehi Division of Rivers Police Command on Sunday killed three armed robbers during a response to a distress call that some passengers and buses were being robbed at Okehi/Igbodo Express Road in Etche, Etche Local Government Area of the State.
The robbers reportedly engaged the police response team in a fierce gun duel. In the ensuing gunfire, three of the robbers sustained fatal injuries which resulted in serious bleeding and their death  before they could receive medical attention, while others escaped into the bush with bullet wounds.
The swift response of the Police led to the immediate release of the nine passengers on board an 18- seater Hiace bus, who were released unhurt and continued their journey.
One locally made single barrel gun and rounds of live cartridges belonging to the robbers were recovered at the scene.
Police Public Relations Officer,PPRO, of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, said the command has launched a manhunt for fleeing members of the gang.
He appealed to the public to report anyone with gunshot wounds to the nearest Police Station or call 08032003514, 08098880134.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria reports 304 fresh infections; death toll hits 888
    2 hours ago

    Mamman Daura seeks competence
    2 hours ago

    Trump furious after Appeal Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber death penalty
    9 hours ago

    Gegu-Beki community honours Governor Yahaya Bello
    10 hours ago

    On the matter of zoning
    10 hours ago

    No reason for Swiss authorities to investigate Infantino, FIFA says
    10 hours ago

    22-year-old man drowns in Kano
    10 hours ago

    Piracy: Institute urges FG to re-engage Tompolo’s company