Reject naming of train station after you, PANDEF urges Jonathan

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has asked former President Goodluck Jonathan to reject the naming of Railway station after him, describing the gesture as belittling and “dishonorable.”

The group said this while reacting to recent naming of a railway Station in Agbor (actually in Owa-Oyibu), Ika North-East Local Government area of Delta State after Dr. Goodluck Jonathan by the Federal Government in a statement signed by Hon. Ken Robinson, its National Publicity Secretary on Monday.

In the statement, PANDEF, demanded the immediate reversal of the naming of the railway station after former President Jonathan while befitting national infrastructure should be named after him.

Robinson said: “It is even worst that after the supposed honour, the government went ahead to name several other stations after other Nigerians. Though understandable that all those the various railway stations are named after, are prominent and deserving Nigerians.

However, if the gesture was truly a honour done to Goodluck Jonathan, then there would have been no reason, naming several other stations after numerous other persons.

“It is simply improper, incongruous and completely unacceptable that one of several railway stations in the country would be named after former President Jonathan. More so, there is no other former Head of State or President that a railway station has been named after.

“Instead, a befitting national infrastructure should be named after him. Former President Goodluck deserves to be celebrated by this country, and nothing should be deemed too much, in doing so,” PANDEF demanded.