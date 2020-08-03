Reject naming of train station after you, PANDEF urges Jonathan

Reject naming of train station after you, PANDEF urges Jonathan

Monday, August 3, 2020 5:19 pm


Jonathan:

“It is simply improper, incongruous and completely unacceptable that one of several railway stations in the country would be named after former President Jonathan”- PANDEF.
 
Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt
 
The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has asked former President Goodluck Jonathan to reject the naming of Railway station after him, describing the gesture as belittling and “dishonorable.”
The group said this while reacting to recent naming of a railway Station in Agbor (actually in Owa-Oyibu), Ika North-East Local Government area of Delta State  after Dr. Goodluck Jonathan by the Federal Government in a statement signed by Hon. Ken Robinson, its National Publicity Secretary on Monday.
In the statement, PANDEF, demanded the immediate reversal of the naming of the  railway station after former President Jonathan while befitting national infrastructure should be named after him.
Robinson said: “It is even worst that after the supposed honour, the government went ahead to name several other stations after other Nigerians. Though understandable that all those the various railway stations are named after, are prominent and deserving Nigerians.
However, if the gesture was truly a honour done to Goodluck Jonathan, then there would have been no reason, naming several other stations after numerous other persons.
“It is simply improper, incongruous and completely unacceptable that one of several railway stations in the country would be named after former President Jonathan. More so, there is no other former Head of State or President that a railway station has been named after.
“Instead, a befitting national infrastructure should be named after him. Former President Goodluck deserves to be celebrated by this country, and nothing should be deemed too much, in doing so,” PANDEF demanded.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    14 mins ago

    Ondo 2020: Why Akeredolu may defeat Jegede again – PDP Chieftain
    Lai-Mohammed 43 mins ago

    Illegal detention: Businessman sues Lai Mohammed, IG, others for N500m
    49 mins ago

    The acquisition of Block 245 in Nigeria, the story- ENI
    1 hour ago

    Gov. Wike doles out 41 Range Rover SUVs to Judges in Rivers
    2 hours ago

    Police arrest soldiers, 5 others for Ebonyi bullion van robbery
    4 hours ago

    24th Anniversary: Super Eagles Feat at Atlanta’96, When a Nation Struck Gold
    5 hours ago

    Alleged corruption: Group calls for unbundling of Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs
    5 hours ago

    NBA election 2020: Adesina writes petition, rejects results