80-year -old father of LG Chair freed by kidnappers after 3 months

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the local council chairman, Embeleakpo Alale, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Sagbama on Tuesday. The statement signed by the Chairman’s Press Secretary, Mr Nikade Anderson, said that the octogenarian was released at about 1am on Tuesday, at Otuokpoti river in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

The chairman said his father is receiving medical attention to ascertain his health status.

He expressed appreciation to God over the safe return of his father, and also thanked the state Governor, Douye Diri, and his deputy, Mr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, for their intervention and moral support throughout the harrowing experience.

Alale also appreciated associates, members of the public and the press for the overwhelming display of solidarity during the trying period.

NAN recalled that Pa Alale was abducted from his residence at Agbere in the early hours of Friday, May 8, 2020 by unknown gunmen.