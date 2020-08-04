Alleged anti-party activities: Expel me, I don’t care, Afegbua dares PDP

By Jethro Ibileke

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo state, Prince Kazim Afegbua, has dared the the party to expel him over his alleged anti-party activities.

was allegedly suspended for one month by executive of ward five of the party in Okpella, for endorsing and campaigning for candidate of the APC in the September 19 governorship election in the state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Afegbua in a statement on Monday, said the party could as well expel him if it suits it, warning that he was not ready to appear before any disciplinary committee.

The statement reads in part:

“I saw a letter purportedly written by my ward 5 executives on social media, unsigned with no name attached, saying I have been suspended for one month.

“At first, I wondered why it took this long for the leadership to arm-twist those young unemployed youths whom I have fought for to add value to their lives, before a supposed letter finally emanated from them.

“They have severally told me of the pressure and threat to their lives by the party’s leadership especially the inchoate party chairman, who appears drunk with his new fond candidate that is feasting fat on our collective patrimony.

“I am told how he tried to breathe down the throat of those young boys in my ward, insisting on invoking a suspension order on me.

“For your information, it does not matter how many months you suspend me, you can even decide to expel me from PDP, so that I can free myself from the grip of ‘tax collectors’ who have found a new trading routes to their pockets.

“My point remains very sacrosanct that you cannot grab a man’s trousers by the pockets and thereby gifting him the party’s ticket, without appearing drunk with unreason.”

Afegbua however stated that he holds no grudge with the executive of his ward, “who have been compelled” to issue a suspension letter to him.

“This situation will afford me the opportunity to interrogate persons who have been part of those conspirators to reap us off as Okpellans in our quest for our rightful place in the scheme of things.

“My position remains unshaken irrespective of the manipulative conduct that has exposed the rotten underbelly of a party that is steeped in tax collection from would-be aspirants.

Afegbua noted that he does not really need any political party to exhibit his political choices and persuasions.

He said: “I am neither a government contractor nor one who hussles for the perks of office. My interest is predominantly anchored on the future of Okpella and its place in the scheme of things as the politics of the state structures its own compass.

“I am aware, thus far, that no elected Governor would dare take us for granted again. The elections are by the corner and we as Okpellans, are resolute to deliver the four wards for Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

“That position is not negotiable, and we would religiously guide our loins to ensure we deliver our votes without equivocation.

“I remain unequivocal about my support for Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and will ensure that I mobilise enough votes for him in the four wards of Okpella.

“Having earlier described me as ‘inconsequential’, I am wondering why they now suddenly remember I am relevant to warrant suspension. I am actually waiting for their expulsion in good time. My votes cannot be suspended or expelled. My thumb is my power,” the statement concluded.