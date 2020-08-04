Asiwaju extols benefits of Ajaokuta Steel Company

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

A member of the Presidential Implementation Committee on Ajaokuta State and Itakpe Iron Ore Company, Asiwaju Ashiru Idris has said the benefits of fully resuscitating the companies will revolutionise the Nigerian economy.

Asiwaju, who is also Kogi State Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Planning said the company would address the challenges posed by unemployment, insecurity and poor revenue generation in the country, when it begins operations.

Ashiwaju stated this while speaking with newsmen in Lokoja and noted that the passion of Governor Yahaya Bello towards the project had started yielding positive results.

He disclosed that the steel plant is jointly financed by Afric Exim Bank and Russia Export Centre.

On the state accounting system, Ashiwaju revealed that the state Integrated Financial Management Information System initiated by the present administration has blocked leakages.

While appealing to civil servants to be supportive of the present administration, the Commissioner said the state government had submitted over ninety one thousand names for agric business scheme initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

His words”I thank the civil servants for their understanding. I urged them to continue to believe in Governor Yahaya Bello. He is a Governor that will promise and fulfill it. Now the Governor is planning how civil servants would not depend solely on salary. We are also thinking of providing accommodation as well as their retirement benefits”