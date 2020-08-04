BbNaija: Why I voted Ka3na out – Kaisha

BbNaija: Why I voted Ka3na out – Kaisha

Tuesday, August 4, 2020 8:24 am


 

Ka3na and Kaisha

By Nehru Odeh

Kaisha, one of the housemates in BbNaija Lockdown, has said the reason she voted Ka3na out is that she (the letter) claimed she has gold, diamond, land and house of her own!

BBNaija is a miniature human societ. This is what happens when boastfulness and envy have a titanic clash. The product is always unsavory.

Kaisha made this claim when she was invited to the Dairy Room to speak about how she was enjoying the house so far after the eviction of some housemates and also to state why she picked those she nominated for eviction.

“Ka3na used to boast about having everything already. She has gold, diamond, land and house of her own so she does not need this one,” she said.

Certainly, Kaisha has echoed the minds of many housemates in BbNaija Season 5.

This has confirmed the story TheNEWS did in the wake of Ka3na’s eviction. In that story entitled, BbNaija: Why Ka3na was evicted, the writer gave nine reasons why she was evicted. What Kaisha said is among the nine reasons.

Read the story here 

