Behold, WAEC unveils timetable for 2020 WASSCE

Tuesday, August 4, 2020 8:53 pm


This is good news for final year secondary school students. Now, the West African Examinations Council has released the timetable for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

This is sequel to the Federal Government’s announcement  that the examination would start on 17 August 2020 and end on 12 September 2020.

According to a statement signed by Demianus Ojijeogu,  Head of Public Affairs, WAEC Nigeria, on Tuesday, 4 August, the examination body advised candidates to disregard other versions of the examination timetable in circulation.

Below is the statement, entitled, ‘WAEC Releases Timetable For The Conduct Of West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) For School Candidates, 2020’:

“The West African Examinations Council, Nigeria wishes to inform its stakeholders-schools, parents and candidate-that the Final International Timetable for the conduct of WASSCE for School Candidates, 2020 has been released.

“The Council notes that several versions of the examination timetable have been in circulation and enjoins the general public to disregard them as they did not emanate from it.

“The examination which has been slated to begin on Monday, August 17, 2020 will end on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

“The Council hereby urges the candidates to abide by the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of the examination by shunning all acts of malpractice and obeying all Covid-19 protocols that have been put in place at the examination centres.

“This is wishing the candidates success in the examination.”

Cable 

