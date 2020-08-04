Covid-19: NCDC, Kogi government collaborate on public sensitization

Covid-19: NCDC, Kogi government collaborate on public sensitization

Tuesday, August 4, 2020 8:41 pm


Coronavirus


The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC and the Kogi State government have agreed to a communication partnership in the management of the Coronavirus disease. This was made known Tuesday when the communication unit of the national agency visited the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo in Lokoja.

Fanwo told the NCDC team that Kogi State has being proactive in dealing with Covid’19 and that explains why the State has recorded huge success in dealing with the pandemic.

The NCDC is set to train Communications and Information Officers of Main Stream Media across the State for adequate skills in sensitising the people and also strengthen the effort of the State Government to further dealing with the pandemic.

The Commissioner appreciated and welcome the NCDC team noting that the new partnership will go a long way in controlling the pandemic in the State.

training and capacity building of information managers in the state to carry out adequate and effective campaign across the state.

Earlier in his address, the leader of the NCDC Communication team, Dr Yahaya Disu said his team is set to organize requisite training for information managers, key pressmen and main stream Media officers in the state for adequate skills and knowledge in dealing with the pandemic.

He stated that all hands must be on deck To jointly work together in combating the spread of the virus at all levels.

A two-day training was scheduled for Friday 7th and Saturday 8th August 2020 at the Glass House of Kogi State Government House, Lokoja

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    10 mins ago

    Edo 2020: Nothing unusual about lawmakers’ support for Ize-Iyamu – Speaker
    22 mins ago

    Behold, WAEC unveils timetable for 2020 WASSCE
    3 hours ago

    Wike: NDDC spent N10bn to fight me during 2019 election
    4 hours ago

    The Hamilton Formula
    4 hours ago

    FG increases fine for hate speech to N5million
    5 hours ago

    Tribute: Senator Ayo Fasanmi, Quintessential Ekiti Elder, Dogged Fighter
    6 hours ago

    Alleged money laundering: EFCC re-arraigns ex-AGF Adoke
    6 hours ago

    80-year -old father of LG Chair freed by kidnappers after 3 months