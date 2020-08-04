Covid-19: NCDC, Kogi government collaborate on public sensitization

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC and the Kogi State government have agreed to a communication partnership in the management of the Coronavirus disease. This was made known Tuesday when the communication unit of the national agency visited the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo in Lokoja.

Fanwo told the NCDC team that Kogi State has being proactive in dealing with Covid’19 and that explains why the State has recorded huge success in dealing with the pandemic.

The NCDC is set to train Communications and Information Officers of Main Stream Media across the State for adequate skills in sensitising the people and also strengthen the effort of the State Government to further dealing with the pandemic.

The Commissioner appreciated and welcome the NCDC team noting that the new partnership will go a long way in controlling the pandemic in the State.

Earlier in his address, the leader of the NCDC Communication team, Dr Yahaya Disu said his team is set to organize requisite training for information managers, key pressmen and main stream Media officers in the state for adequate skills and knowledge in dealing with the pandemic.

He stated that all hands must be on deck To jointly work together in combating the spread of the virus at all levels.

A two-day training was scheduled for Friday 7th and Saturday 8th August 2020 at the Glass House of Kogi State Government House, Lokoja