Hydroxychloroquine not drug for treatment of COVID-19, NCDC insists

Giving an update on the virus in the country, the agency said that eight new deaths were also reported on Monday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 896 across the country.

The Centre also emphasized that frequent washing of hands frequently with soap under running water was one of the best ways to stop the transmission of diseases like COVID-19 from person to person or after touching contaminated surfaces.

The NCDC said that the new infections were recorded in Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory and 13 states.

It stated that Lagos topped the list with 88 new cases, while the FCT reported 25 fresh infections.

Among others were Kwara, 33, Osun, 27, Enugu, 25, Abia, 20, Kaduna, 17, Plateau and Rivers, 13 each, Delta, 10, and Gombe, 8.

The agency stressed that states with fewer cases include Ogun, 4, Oyo, 3, Katsina, 1 and Bauchi, 1.

It disclosed that the Lagos State Government reported the recovery of 10,946 COVID-19 patients who were being managed at home.

According to it, till date, 44,129 cases have been confirmed, 20,663 cases discharged and 896 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The health agency noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, would continue to coordinate the national response activities across the country.