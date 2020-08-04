Hydroxychloroquine not drug for treatment of COVID-19, NCDC insists

The NCDC which made this known on its official twitter handle also said it has not approved the use of hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of Covid-19 in the country.
Tuesday, August 4, 2020 8:12 am
The NCDC said that the new infections were recorded in Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory and 13 states.
It stated that Lagos topped the list with 88 new cases, while the FCT reported 25 fresh infections.
Among others were Kwara, 33, Osun, 27, Enugu, 25, Abia, 20, Kaduna, 17, Plateau and Rivers, 13 each, Delta, 10, and Gombe, 8.
The agency stressed that states with fewer cases include Ogun, 4, Oyo, 3, Katsina, 1 and Bauchi, 1.
It disclosed that the Lagos State Government reported the recovery of 10,946 COVID-19 patients who were being managed at home.
According to it, till date, 44,129 cases have been confirmed, 20,663 cases discharged and 896 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
The health agency noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, would continue to coordinate the national response activities across the country.
