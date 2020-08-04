Hydroxychloroquine not drug for treatment of COVID-19, NCDC insists

Hydroxychloroquine not drug for treatment of COVID-19, NCDC insists

Tuesday, August 4, 2020 8:12 am


Coronavirus Pandemic

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reiterated that there is no specific cure for COVID-19, adding however that some  trial drugs showed promising results, but were yet to be validated for use.

The Centre said this at it announced the increase of number of COVID-19 cases in the country by 288 on Monday, thus bringing the total number of infections in the country to 44,129.

The NCDC which made this known on its official twitter handle also said it has not approved the use of  hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of Covid-19 in the country. 

“In Nigeria, use of hydroxychloroquine is only limited to clinical trials.

“Please #TakeResponsibility and avoid self-medication,” it stressed.

The agency warned that a high percentage of those infected with COVID-1

 The Centre also emphasized that frequent washing of  hands frequently with soap under running water was one of the best ways to stop the transmission of diseases like COVID-19 from person to person or after touching contaminated surfaces.

“#TakeResponsibility to keep yourself and loved ones safe and healthy.

“This election period, #TakeResponsibility by adhering to guidelines to protect ourselves  and loved ones from COVID-19, including Physical distancing, Use of hand sanitisers and Use of face mask,” it advised.

9 did not show any symptom of the disease.

“So, to protect yourself and everyone around you, wear a face mask, maintain physical distancing, wash your hands frequently and follow all guidelines from the NCDC website,” it said.

Giving an update on the virus in the country, the agency said that eight new deaths were also reported on Monday,  bringing the total number of fatalities to 896 across the country.

The NCDC said that the new infections were recorded in Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory and 13 states.

It stated that Lagos topped the list with 88 new cases, while the FCT reported 25 fresh infections.

Among others were  Kwara, 33, Osun, 27, Enugu, 25, Abia, 20, Kaduna, 17, Plateau and Rivers,  13 each, Delta,  10, and Gombe,  8.

The agency stressed that states with fewer cases include Ogun, 4, Oyo, 3, Katsina,  1 and Bauchi, 1.

It disclosed that the Lagos State Government reported the recovery of 10,946 COVID-19 patients who were being managed at home.

According to it, till  date, 44,129 cases have been confirmed, 20,663 cases discharged and 896 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The health agency noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, would continue to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Asiwaju extols benefits of Ajaokuta Steel Company
    2 hours ago

    Survey: Germans largely in favour of US troops withdrawing
    2 hours ago

    Liverpool’s title win a ‘gift that keeps on giving’, says owner Henry
    2 hours ago

    Oil prices fall over rising coronavirus numbers
    2 hours ago

    BbNaija: Why I voted Ka3na out – Kaisha
    10 hours ago

    Sri Lankan police probe use of cat to smuggle drugs to prison
    10 hours ago

    New York prosecutor investigating Trump for fraud in fight over tax records
    11 hours ago

    Alleged anti-party activities: Expel me, I don’t care, Afegbua dares PDP