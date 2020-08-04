Kogi: Man, 65, in Police net for rape

Nemesis caught up with a 65-year Yusuf Aminu Onuka, a resident of Ogaminana in Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State when he was apprehended by community leaders and handed over to the Police.

Onuka had been reported by 15-year-old girl, Miss Silifa who accused him of forcefully having canal knowledge of her on Wednesday, 29th July. It was learnt that the old man allegedly lured Silifa, who just finished Primary School, into his bedroom and defiled her.

A human right activist in the Local Government, Comrade Mamman Aminu while handing over the accused to the Police on Tuesday, told newsmen that the victim had reported the incident to an association in the Local Government known as Adavi Joint Community in which the accused was summoned for interrogation. According to him

“On that fateful day Silifa went to fetch water in the man’s compound when he (Onuka) begged the girl to help him carry a bucket of water to his sitting room which she obliged.

“Surprisedly, as the girl entered the sitting room and dropped the bucket of water, Onuka gripped her and pushed her into his bed room and forcefully raped her.”

The Human Rights Activist pointed out that when the man was invited by the Adavi joint community for a meeting, he confessed to the offence “but was not in anyway remorseful over his sinful act.

“The confession he made before the members at the meeting prompted us to invite the police and hand him over for further investigation and prosecution so that it will serve as a deterrent to others who may have similar sinister intention against underage girls,” he said.

The 65-year-old man while responding to the allegation of rape leveled against him, said he did it, but that he had intention to marry the girl.