Wike: NDDC spent N10bn to fight me during 2019 election

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike on Tuesday claimed the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, spent the sum of N10 billion to fight him during the 2019 governorship election.

The Governor who did not explain how he arrived at the figure made the claim while speaking to Channels Television in Port Harcourt.

Speaking on the recent controversies involving the Commission, Wike advised that technocrats should be appointed as the head of NDDC.

e agreed with President Muhammadu Buhari that that politicians appointed to choice positions in the NDDC have failed to develop the Niger Delta region.

Wike claimed that Governors of the South South who were elected on the platform of the PDP are never consulted on issues concerning the NDDC, though the law establishing the Commission recognizes them as part of the management of the agency.

He also noted that while President Buhari has made efforts recently to correct the defects in the commission, there is a mentality in the minds of members of the political class that the NDDC is a cash cow.

He also lamented that the governors of the region were not consulted by the management of the commission in terms of the projects to be executed and the sites of such projects.

Recall that Wike, had about a week ago secured a judgement barring NDDC from executing any project in Rivers without the consent of the state government.

The judgement was passed by Justice Adolphus Enebeli of the state High Court in case filed by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice against NDDC and its management.