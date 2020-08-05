Arsenal to sack 55 staff as COVID-19 hits revenues

Arsenal to sack 55 staff as COVID-19 hits revenues

Wednesday, August 5, 2020 9:34 pm


Arsenal players rejoice after FA Cup win ( Credit: Skysport)

Less than a week after winning the FA Cup to secure their place in next season’s Europa League, Arsenal has announced plans to layoff 55 staff.

This is also coming as the football club  negotiated a multi-million pound contract extension with striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The club said on Wednesday, that the cuts were the result of the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement sparked an immediate social media backlash from fans contrasting the huge sums involved with keeping key players to the lost jobs of staff at the north London outfit.

“Revenue from broadcasters, matchday and commercial activities have all been hit severely and these impacts will continue into at least the forthcoming 2020/21 season.” the club said in a statement.

The club said they had done all they could to reduce costs, including players, senior staff and executive team members taking voluntary pay cuts adding “but it is now clear that we must reduce our costs further to ensure we are operating in a sustainable and responsible way.”

Arsenal is also bidding to lure Chelsea forward Willian to the club, also on a huge weekly wage, while local media reports this week say they are offering striker Aubameyang a 300,000 pounds-a-week deal to extend his contract.

The wealth of the club’s multi-billionaire American owner Stan Kroenke,  had risen by around 300 million pounds this year, according to a report written and compiled by the United States-based Institute for Policy Studies, another fact not lost on fans voicing their frustration. (Reuters/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    25 mins ago

    No plan to absorb repentant Boko Haram fighters into military – Presidency
    34 mins ago

    Police arrest Boko Haram logistics supplier, 44 other suspects in Borno
    54 mins ago

    Nigerian Air Force expecting 12 additional aircrafts
    1 hour ago

    Troops raid militants’ camp, kill 6 pirates in Bayelsa
    2 hours ago

    Sell petrol at old rate until PPPRA gives directive, IPMAN tells members
    2 hours ago

    Mass sack: Pilots, engineers threaten to ground aviation services
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: PTF submits interim report to President Buhari
    2 hours ago

    NNPC Records 43 Per cent Drop in Oil Pipeline Vandalism in May