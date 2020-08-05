Beirut explosion: France, Iran, Czech Republic offer help to Lebanon

Beirut explosion: France, Iran, Czech Republic offer help to Lebanon

Wednesday, August 5, 2020 9:45 am


Top: devastation after the explosion at Beirut Sea Port. Bottom: The serene port before the explosion

French President Emmanuel Macron has tweeted that his country is sending a rescue team and tons of medical aid to help Lebanon deal with the aftermath of the Beirut explosion.

Macron’s office says 55 rescue workers and a mobile health unit capable of treating 500 victims will be flown out from Paris and should arrive in Beirut in the late afternoon.

About 10 French emergency doctors are also to be sent to back up Beirut’s hospitals, and French troops on duty with the United Nations in southern Lebanon have already joined in rescue efforts.

Similarly, the Iranian foreign minister on Wednesday expressed his condolences and offered help after the massive explosion in Beirut.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people in Lebanon … stay strong,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in a tweet.

He said that Iran was prepared to offer Lebanon any help and support the country needed.

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic has said that it is sending a team of rescuers to Lebanon.

A special unit of the fire brigade, which is specialised in rescuing people buried under rubble, is to depart on Wednesday afternoon, Interior Minister Jan Hamacek wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

The unit includes five search dogs with their handlers and 30 additional staff.

A spokesperson for Czech President Milos Zeman said he was praying for the victims of the blast and their relatives.

On Tuesday, an explosion of unconfirmed origin in the port of Beirut killed at least 100 people and wounded some 4,000, according to the Red Cross. (dpa/NAN

