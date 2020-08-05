Court fixes date for hearing of Malami’s N2bn libel against Sowore, others

Court fixes date for hearing of Malami’s N2bn libel against Sowore, others

Wednesday, August 5, 2020 5:28 pm


Abubakar Malami

The Federal High Court, Abuja has fixed Sept. 30 to hear a libel case filed  by Global Integrity Crusade Network, (GICN) a Civil Society Organisation against Sahara Reporters and its  Publisher, Omoyele Sowore.
The group instituted the suit against Sowore and three others over publications alleged to be libelous against the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN.
Also joined as respondents in the matter  which is a breech of fundamental rights enforcement, are Kabir Akingbolu,  and Vanguard Media Limited.
Counsel to GICN, Mr Edward Omaga said that his clients are praying the court to declare that the publications by Sahara reporters against Malami using the platform of Vanguard Media were  defamatory.
“The publication is captioned Nigeria’s Attorney-General buys multi-million naira mansion for newly married son, guests flout social distancing guidelines during lavish wedding ceremony.
“Exposed: How AGF Malami granted approval to firm standing trial in court for stealing crude oil, diesel to auction goods seized from it” among other publications.
“These publications are traumatic, damaging and defamatory to  Malami and therefore tantamount to violation of his fundamental rights to dignity of human person, private and family life as well as Integrity.”
The group is also asking the court for a  declaration that the respondents, by consistently peddling propaganda, fake news and blackmail against the minister,  are out to incite the general public against him.
The group further urged the court to order a retraction of the libelous publications, tender an apology and award a sum of N2 billion as damages to Malami.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    26 mins ago

    NSE: Investors staked N3.89bn on 383.3m shares in bullish trading
    35 mins ago

    Edo APC to Obaseki: You’ve abandoned governance for election rigging plans
    42 mins ago

    #RevolutionNow: 40 protesters arrested in Abuja regain freedom
    52 mins ago

    2023 presidency: Gov. Umahi speaks on political future
    1 hour ago

    Israel commences 3rd National Bible contest in Nigeria
    1 hour ago

    Resumption: Osun distributes protective materials to public schools
    2 hours ago

    Flashback: Ironsi’s death, my role in Brigadier Ogundipe’s escape-Akindele
    2 hours ago

    Why Edo Assembly Deputy Speaker was impeached