Covid-19: Kogi prepares for schools reopening

hiAs schools in Kogi State prepare to reopen on Monday, August 10th, the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, NAPPS, Kogi State chapter has concluded plans to inspect schools in the State to assess their preparations and fitness for resumption.

State Chairman of the association, Dr. Habeeb Yaqeem made this known in Lokoja, Wednesday.

Habeeb said the inspection will commence Thursday and will be carried out by a high powered committee to ensure full compliance with the Covid-19 protocols by all private schools in the State.

In a related development, the government is set to commence fumigation of all public schools in the State ahead of the resumption.

A reliable source in the Ministry of Education said Governor Yahaya Bello recently issued the order for the fumigation exercise. The governor was said to have directed that all public schools must be covered in the disinfection exercise.

“We might have issues with the management of the pandemic the safety of every Kogite is paramount to us in the New Direction government. We must be seen to do the right things to keep our people safe.” The source added