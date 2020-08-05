COVID-19: NCDC issues guidelines on use of face masks as Nigeria’s total hits 44,433

“You may not believe in the virus, but the virus sure believes in you,” the Centre wrote on its twitter handle as it also announced that Nigeria’s COVID-19 total cases have now reached 44,433 on Tuesday.

NCDC which also announced 304 new cases and the increase in total number of death from the virus in the country to 910 also warned against wearing masks with valves, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

“Why? Because a valve acts as an open doorway, allowing your breath to leave the mask and putting those around you at risk of catching COVID-19.

“Again, there are many ways to wear a mask incorrectly, but only one way to maximise protection; wear a well-fitted mask with gaps.

“Check if your mask fit before going outside, it is really simple.

“Step 1, inhale: Your mask should pull on your face.

“Step 2, exhale: Your mask should expand.

“Step 3, check leaks: There should be no major leaks.

“Readjust your mask if there are leaks for best protection, your mask should fit well,’’ it advised.

The NCDC said that Nigerians were still in the middle of a pandemic and need to remain extremely careful to keep the gains of the sacrifices they have all made since March.

“Even if you wear protective mask in public, it is important that you also use other preventive measures, stay at least two metres away from other people.

“Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

“Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands; cover your coughs and sneezes.’’

It, however, said that coronavirus could not overwhelm Nigerians.

“There’s an end; let’s just do the needful,’’ it stated.