COVID-19: NCDC issues guidelines on use of face masks as Nigeria’s total hits 44,433

Wednesday, August 5, 2020 8:45 am


Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has warned that the coronavirus does not care if a person ‘believe’ in use of face masks or not.

“You may not believe in the virus, but the virus sure believes in you,” the Centre wrote on its twitter handle as it also announced that Nigeria’s COVID-19 total cases have now reached 44,433 on Tuesday.

NCDC which also announced 304 new cases and the increase in total number of death from the virus in the country to 910 also warned against wearing masks with valves, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

“Why? Because a valve acts as an open doorway, allowing your breath to leave the mask and putting those around you at risk of catching COVID-19.

“Again, there are many ways to wear a mask incorrectly, but only one way to maximise protection; wear a well-fitted mask with gaps.

“Check if your mask fit before going outside, it is really simple.

“Step 1, inhale: Your mask should pull on your face.

“Step 2, exhale: Your mask should expand.

“Step 3, check leaks: There should be no major leaks.

“Readjust your mask if there are leaks for best protection, your mask should fit well,’’ it advised.

The NCDC said that Nigerians were still in the middle of a pandemic and need to remain extremely careful to keep the gains of the sacrifices they have all made since March.

“Even if you wear protective mask in public, it is important that you also use other preventive measures, stay at least two metres away from other people.

“Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

“Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands; cover your coughs and sneezes.’’

It, however, said that coronavirus could not overwhelm Nigerians.

“There’s an end; let’s just do the needful,’’ it stated.

Meanwhile, data from the health agency showed that the 304 new cases reported on Tuesday were spread across 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT).

According to it, as of Aug. 4, 14 deaths were recorded in the country.

Till date, 44,433 cases have been confirmed out of which 31,851 cases have been discharged and 910 deaths recorded nationwide.

The NCDC said that the 304 new cases were reported from FCT (90), Lagos (59), Ondo (39), Taraba (18), Rivers (17), Borno (15), Adamawa (12), Oyo (11) and Delta (9).

Others were Edo (6), Bauchi (4), Kwara (4), Ogun (4), Osun (4), Bayelsa (3), Plateau (3), Niger (3), Nasarawa (2) and Kano (1).

NAN reports that since the emergence of COVID-19 in the country, the statistics from NCDC reveals a gradual decline in daily recorded cases from July 27.

The figures have reduced significantly over the past seven days with the lowest figure over this timeline, being 288 recorded on Aug. 3.

Between June and July, new cases had risen to as high as 790 on July 1.

With the recent trend, the case rate is slowing down in the country.

