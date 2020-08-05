FUTA suspends student who allegedly hacked Premium Times website

FUTA suspends student who allegedly hacked Premium Times website

Wednesday, August 5, 2020 11:44 pm


Silhouette of a cyber criminal

The Federal University of Technology, Akure, (FUTA) has suspended a student, Mr  Afolabi Emmanuel, for allegedly  hacking the website of Premium Times, an online news publication.

The suspension was made known in Akure on Wednesday in a statement made available by Mr Adegbenro Adebanjo, the university’s Deputy Director of Corporate Communications.

Adebanjo said that the alleged act of Emmanuel, a final year student of the Department of Food Science and Technology, constituted a misconduct and misuse of the university’s  IT infrastructure.

In the letter of suspension dated Aug. 5,   the university noted that it received a complaint from Premium Times  about a  Denial of Service/(DOS)  attack on its website between Feb. 28 and Feb. 29 through concerted vulnerability scanning by a person  using the IT infrastructure  of the university.

He said following the complaint, the university management initiated an investigation and it was discovered that Emmanuel carried out the alleged act of misconduct.

Emmanuel,  he alleged,  had used the log in credentials of two members of staff without authorisation to perpetrate the act.

Adebanjo said while the university was still putting in place an arrangement to give Emmanuel an opportunity to explain himself, he was being  placed on indefinite suspension retroactively from March 18.

He said that the effect of the suspension was that Emmanuel should not be found anywhere in or near the precincts of the institution throughout the period.

” The university  deplores such behaviour and reiterates that it will continue to visit such aberrant act with the full weight of the rules and regulations governing students’ behaviour and conduct off and on the campus.

“For the avoidance of doubt, only students who are worthy in learning and character can lay claim to and be addressed as FUTA students,” he said.(NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    58 mins ago

    Manchester United move into Europa League last eight
    1 hour ago

    Cultism: Anambra CP summons DPOs, top police officers
    2 hours ago

    No plan to absorb repentant Boko Haram fighters into military – Presidency
    2 hours ago

    Police arrest Boko Haram logistics supplier, 44 other suspects in Borno
    3 hours ago

    Nigerian Air Force expecting 12 additional aircrafts
    3 hours ago

    Troops raid militants’ camp, kill 6 pirates in Bayelsa
    3 hours ago

    Sell petrol at old rate until PPPRA gives directive, IPMAN tells members
    4 hours ago

    Arsenal to sack 55 staff as COVID-19 hits revenues