Gov. AbdulRazaq probes sale of Kwara assets by Saraki, others

Gov. AbdulRazaq: sets up commission of inquiry on Kwara assets

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on Tuesday begin a fresh probe of the tenures of his predecessors with the setting up of a 6-man commission of inquiry to investigate the sale and unlawful acquisition of government properties between May 29, 1999 and May 29, 2019.

The probe will cover the tenures of Mohammed Lawal who governed Kwara 1999 to 2003 and that of the immediate past Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who was the governor of the State from 2003 to 2011.

Also under searchlight of the commission of inquiry was the tenure of Abdulfatah Ahmed who handed over to Governor Abdulrahman on 29, May 2019.

The governor announced the setting up of the commission of inquiry in a statement on Tuesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin.

He said the commission would be chaired by Justice Olabanji Orilonishe (rtd) and other members included Job Kolawole Buremoh, Isiaka AbdulKarem, Safiya Usman, Alhaji Salihu Yaru and Muhammed Baba Orire as the Secretary.

AbdulRazaq said that the commission would be empowered to hold public hearings involving various stakeholders and persons who might have benefited from the sale or acquisition of the properties.

He said, ”The term of reference of the commission include to identify Kwara government’s properties including shares, stocks and bonds sold, disposed of or unlawfully acquired between May 29, 1999 and May 29, 2019.

“Examine the rationale behind the sale, disposal or acquisition of the properties and determine whether there was compliance with the existing guidelines, rules and regulations governing the sale, disposal, or acquisition of government properties.

“Determine whether the disposal of government owned shares, stocks and bonds were done in the best interest of the state.

“Make recommendations in respect of recovering the government properties wrongfully sold or disposed of or unlawfully acquired.”

AbdukRazaq said that the commission were expected to recommend appropriate sanctions against persons involved in the wrongful disposal or unlawful acquisition of such properties.

The governor said it would also put appropriate measures in place to protect government properties against indiscriminate sale, disposal or unlawful acquisition in future. (NAN