I will ensure emergence of Jegede as Ondo governor – PDP chairman

Wednesday, August 5, 2020 8:22 am


New Ondo PDP Chairman, Alhaji Fatai Adams

New chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ondo, Mr Fatai Adams, has vowed to ensure that the party’s candidate, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, emerges the winner of the state’s October 10 governorship election.
Jegede is believed to be the major contender against the incumbent governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu of All Progressives Congress, APC.
Adams, a former member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, spoke after he was elected elected the new Chairman of Ondo State chapter of PDP on Tuesday evening.
According to him, efforts would be made to ensure that the party produced the next governor of the state in the Oct. 10 election.
Adams who was elected at a state congress held at Solton Hotel in Akure on Tuesday, according to News Agency of Nigeria also pledged that he would promote inclusiveness during his tenure
Adams, the immediate past Deputy Chairman of the party in the state, polled 1,343 votes to beat his lone challenger and former Ose Local Government Chairman, Dennis Alonge, who got 369 votes at the party’s congress which produced the new executive for the state chapter of PDP.

 

