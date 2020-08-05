Just in: Edo Deputy Speaker impeached after pledging support for Ize-Iyamu

The Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Yekini Idiaye was on Wednesday impeached during a plenary session of the Assembly in Benin.

Idiaye, representing representing Akoko-Edo Constituency had on Monday led four other members of the Assembly to pledge their support to the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The lawmakers who joined Idiaye to declare support for the APC candidate are Hon. Emmanuel Agbaje, Akoko-Edo Constituency II; Hon. Nosayaba Okunbor, Orhiomwon East Constituency; Hon. Dumez Ugiagbe, Member-elect, Ovia North East Constituency I; and Mr. Hon. Vincent Uwadiae, Member-elect, Ovia North East Constituency II.

Details later