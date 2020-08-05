Just in: Edo Deputy Speaker impeached after pledging support for Ize-Iyamu

Just in: Edo Deputy Speaker impeached after pledging support for Ize-Iyamu

Wednesday, August 5, 2020 2:13 pm


Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Mr. Frank Okiye,

The Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Yekini Idiaye was on Wednesday impeached  during a plenary session of the Assembly in Benin.

Idiaye, representing  representing Akoko-Edo Constituency had on Monday led  four other members of the Assembly to pledge their support to the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The lawmakers who joined Idiaye to declare support for the APC candidate are Hon. Emmanuel Agbaje, Akoko-Edo Constituency II; Hon. Nosayaba Okunbor, Orhiomwon East Constituency; Hon. Dumez Ugiagbe, Member-elect, Ovia North East Constituency I; and Mr. Hon. Vincent Uwadiae, Member-elect, Ovia North East Constituency II.

Details later

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 hours ago

    Security operatives arrest #RevolutionNow protesters in Abuja, Lagos
    4 hours ago

    Army disowns ‘soldiers’ involved in bullion van robbery
    5 hours ago

    Beirut explosion: France, Iran, Czech Republic offer help to Lebanon
    The Beirut explosion 6 hours ago

    Rescue efforts continue as Beirut blast death toll rises to 100
    6 hours ago

    Gov. AbdulRazaq probes sale of Kwara assets by Saraki, others
    6 hours ago

    PHOTO: Seun Kuti worships his ancestors
    6 hours ago

    Over 6,800 illegal immigrants rescued off Libyan coast
    6 hours ago

    Edo 2020: Obaseki speaks on alleged award of contract to his company