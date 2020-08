By Nehru Odeh

Seun Kuti, afrobeat musician and son of Fela Anikulapo Kuti, asked some rhetorical questions, as he worshiped his ancestors by the graveside of his late father, the afrobeat legend.

“Do you pay homage to your ancestors? Do you pour libations and offer sacrifice or you believe it’s a sin why you help others worship theirs? As long as your messiah is from somewhere on earth, he is someone’s ancestor!! Choose yours!!” #getthesax.