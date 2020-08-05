Police arrest Boko Haram logistics supplier, 44 other suspects in Borno

He said: “The robbery suspects, who confessed to being guilty, conspired and robbed one Iliya Musa of N49,000 while armed with dangerous weapons on July 3.

“(A suspect) at about 23:30 hours on April 18, robbed one Abdulkarim Umar of his tricycle while being transported to Modusuku in Biu Local Government Area.

“The suspect repeatedly stabbed the rider before dispossessing him of his tricycle.

“(Two other suspects) conspired to rob one Hassan Abdullahi of Bayo LGA of his motorcycle which he later sold for N70,000.

“(Five other suspects) were also arrested in connection to various robbery case.”

On cattle rustling, the police spokesperson said that two suspects were arrested at Gubio LGA for rustling 31 cattle, after which the cows were found wandering around Diffa axis of Niger Republic.

He said that three other suspects were arrested in possession of eight rustled cows which were among 19 from Cameroon.

“Unfortunately they sold 11 before they were napped,” he said.

Okon further said that two arrested suspects stole domestic animals valued at N230,000 in Chul, Askira Uba LGA, while a suspected fraudster was arrested for criminal intimidation and attempt to extort one Alhaji Bukar Mala of N20 million.

On theft, he said that seven suspects were reported to the police on July 20 at about 18: 07 hours.

‘”The police received report that the suspects employed by Gramson Construction Company, conspired and stole various items worth N6.5 million.

“(Two suspects) broke into the office of the Borno Geographical Information Service and made away with a 40 and 50 inches of Plasma TV, one HP Desktop computer, a stabilizer and a bag containing some documents,” he said.

He added that all the suspects will be charged to court on conclusion of investigations.

