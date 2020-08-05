Resumption: Osun distributes protective materials to public schools

Wednesday, August 5, 2020 5:47 pm


Adegboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State

The Osun Deputy Governor, Mr Benedict Alabi, on Wednesday began the distribution of protective materials against COVID-19 to public schools, as students in exit classes resume on Thursday.

Alabi, while launching the distribution of the protective materials in Osogbo, said the measure was taken to protect the resuming students against contracting coronavirus and to also flatten its spread in the state.

The event, which was held at Ataoja High School, Osogbo, had critical stakeholders in the education sector in attendance, including the heads of 188 public schools in the state.

The deputy governor, who also doubles as the Chairman of Osun COVID-19 Taskforce, enjoined the heads of schools to show commitment towards their job and support government to optimally achieve its desired goal of transforming the education sector to an enviable height.

“I am encouraging you to support the government in repositioning the education sector; please, if you are not committed to this cause as critical stakeholders, you have no reason to be here.

“You will agree with me that the height every nation can attain in every developmental agenda is being determined by the quality of education available.

“In the meantime, with the declaration of partial re-opening of schools by the Federal Government, through the Presidential Task Force for exist students, Osun government also joined other states to open its schools for registered students preparing for 2020 WASSCE, with conscious determination to protect our students in the face of the deadly disease.

“In the light of this, we have abundantly provided COVID-19 protective equipment for public secondary schools.

“This include Infrared Thermometers, buckets with taps and bowls, liquid soaps, hands sanitiser, and face masks, among others,” he said.

He, therefore, advised schools to adhere strictly to the safety measures put in place by the state government, which involve avoiding large gatherings, regular hand washing, and constant use of hands sanitiser and regular usage of face mask.

In his remarks, Mr Folorunsho Oladoyin, the state’s Commissioner for Education commended the state government for its proactiveness and prompt response in the quest of curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Oladoyin thanked the state governor and his deputy for their relentless efforts in ensuring that the necessary protective materials, aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 were donated to schools. (

