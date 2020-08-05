RevolutionNow: 40 protesters arrested in Abuja regain freedom

Addressing newsmen on behalf of the FCT Ministerial Task Team on Covid-19, Mr Ikharo Attah said the protesters violated the Presidential Task Force guidelines on social and physical distancing.

Attah said most of the protesters were apprehended without face masks.

“You must all conform with the COVID-19 protocols for the good of all.

“You can protest and still be alive and those enforcing will be protected too.

” You have the right to association, right to protest, a right to freedom of speech and expression but as you do all of that, you must always conform with all COVID-19 health protocols.

” It is very clear that this is a democratic nation and everyone has the right to protest and voice out.But things this must be done within the rules that govern the country and one of such rules is to obey the protocols,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Kunle Ajayi, General Secretary, United Action for Democracy and a leading member of “Take It Back Movement”, said they came out to protest for free functional and standard education and health.

” We are here to lead the revolution and protest for free functional and standard education at all levels, free functional and advanced healthcare, a very good example is under this COVID-19 pandemic.