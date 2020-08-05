Security operatives arrest #RevolutionNow protesters in Abuja, Lagos

Security operatives took over major streets of Abuja and Lagos on Wednesday morning as hundreds of Nigerian youths took to the street to demand better governance from the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The protest march was also organised to mark the first year anniversary of #RevolutionNOW protest organised in 2019 to also demand better governance from the Nigerian government.

The protesters who came out in Abuja were confronted by battle ready security operatives on Wednesday morning with reports that 40 of the protesters were arrested.

According to Sahara reporters, protesters, who were coming from the Mararaba axis, were arrested around the Unity Fountain and taken away to unknown destination.

It was learnt that security agents are searching vehicles passing through to stop those going for the protest.There were also pictures of some of the arrested protesters forced to lie down by armed security operatives at the Unity Fountain.

There were also reports that protesters, who gathered at the Ikeja area of Lagos, were attacked and dispersed with teargas canisters by security operatives.

Ten of the protesters were also allegedly arrested and taken away by the security operatives.

However, the protest at the Ojuelegba axis of Lagos seemed to be going on smoothly with security operatives on the standby as at the time of writing this story.

The Police also reportedly stopped some protesters on the third mainland bridge in Lagos.

It was also gathered that policemen disrupt the protest and arrested some of the participants in Osun State, Osogbo.

Despite the arrests, the protest marches are still going on in some parts of Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory.