Alleged rape of widow: 2 officers puncture Inspector’s claim

Several twists and turns are emerging from the ongoing investigation into alleged rape of a widow arrested over failure to wear face mask by a Police Inspector with Rivers Police Command identified as Peter Ebah.

Sources have revealed that two police officers who were members of the Inspector’s team have debunked his claim that the widow was not arrested for not wearing face mask, but was on casual visit to him at a Guest House.

The police officers told investigators the at State Criminal Department (SCID), Port Harcourt that the widow was arrested for not wearing face mask, contrary to the claim by the Inspector that the widow visited her based on mutual understanding.

It was learnt that two officers who were among the embattled Inspector’s patrol team made the revelation while pleading for leniency .

A senior Police officer conversant with disciplinary procedures of the Force also revealed that since it has been established that the officers arrested the widow for not wearing face mask, the Inspector cannot justify his action on the basis of consent, since it was assumed that the suspect offered sex in exchange for her freedom.

The officer explained that the only person who may be exonerated is the driver of the Police vehicle, a junior officer who could not have disobeyed the Inspector’s order to drive him to any location.

A friend of the widow who received her distress message on the day of the incident, who was also at the meeting held at the SCID disclosed that the two police officers who were with the Inspector at the time of the incident confirmed to the panel that she was arrested contrary to the earlier claim that she visited the Inspector at her own volition.

Meanwhile, Spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed that the scene of the crime, including the Guest House where the alleged rape took place have been visited and that the officers are being interrogated at the SCID, but did not give details.

He said the owner of the Guest House where the alleged rape took place has also been contacted and he had made statements.