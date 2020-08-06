Alleged rape of widow: 2 officers puncture Inspector’s claim

Alleged rape of widow: 2 officers puncture Inspector’s claim

Thursday, August 6, 2020 9:06 am


Rivers Police Commissioner, CP Joseph Mukan

Okafor Ofiebor
Several twists and turns are emerging from the ongoing investigation into alleged rape of a widow arrested over failure to wear face mask by a Police Inspector with Rivers Police Command identified as Peter Ebah.
Sources have revealed that two police officers who were members of the Inspector’s team have debunked his claim that the widow was not arrested for not wearing face mask, but was on casual visit to him at a Guest House.
The police officers told investigators the at State Criminal  Department (SCID), Port Harcourt that the widow was arrested for not wearing face mask, contrary to the claim by the Inspector that the widow visited her based on mutual understanding.
It was learnt that two officers who were among the embattled Inspector’s patrol team made the revelation while pleading for leniency .
A senior Police officer conversant with disciplinary procedures of the Force also revealed that since it has been established that the officers arrested the widow for not wearing face mask, the Inspector cannot justify his action on the basis of consent, since it was assumed that the suspect offered sex in exchange for her freedom.
The officer explained that the only person who may be exonerated is the driver of the Police vehicle, a junior officer who could not have disobeyed the Inspector’s order to drive him to any location.
A friend of the widow who received her distress message on the day of the incident, who was also at the meeting held at the SCID  disclosed that the two police officers who were with the Inspector at the time of the incident confirmed to the panel that she was arrested contrary to the earlier claim that she visited the Inspector at her own volition.
Meanwhile, Spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed that the scene of the crime, including the Guest House where the alleged rape took place have been visited and that the officers  are being interrogated at the SCID, but did not give details.
He said the owner of the Guest House where the alleged rape took place has also been contacted and he had made statements.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    14 mins ago

    Flashback: Why I, Yoruba man, fought on Biafran side-Lt Col Oyewole
    43 mins ago

    Toyota expects 64% fall in annual net profit amid pandemic
    50 mins ago

    Risk of nuclear weapons use high, UN chief warns
    56 mins ago

    U.S. offers $10m for information on election intruders
    1 hour ago

    Scholes urges Man-U to target Kane over Sancho
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19 real, Ohanaeze warns traders in Cross River
    2 hours ago

    9mobile launches e-SIM to improve flexible connectivity
    2 hours ago

    Arthur Eze and Ndigbo: How did he Forget David Ogbodo, Others?