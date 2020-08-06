COVID-19: Buhari orders compulsory use of face masks nationwide

Thursday, August 6, 2020 10:07 pm


Chairman of PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr Boss Mustapha , disclosed this at the COVID-19 daily news conference in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed state governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to enforce the use of face masks in public places across the country.

The Chairman, Presidential Task force on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, made this known at the daily briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

Mustapha, while reviewing the activities of the committee, said the president also approved that the current phase of the National Response to COVID-19 should be maintained for another four weeks, but with some modifications.

“President Buhari also asked the PTF to partner with states and local governments to improve community sensitisation and engagement to step up response to the COVID-19 response.

“He also encouraged state governments to collaborate with local government authorities to intensify necessary measures such as contact tracing, grassroots mobilisation and risk communication.

“He also ordered that collaboration with other mandate groups at federal/state levels to harmonise the country’s COVID-19 response be strenghtened on the short, medium and long-term basis,” he said.

Mustapha warned against stigmatisation and skepticism among Nigerians in the fight against COVID-19.

“I wish to remind all Nigerians that this fight is for every one; everyone must take responsibility.

“Disbelief and skepticism will further complicate our situation; we should not stigmatise anyone infected. Our communities should own the response and educate our citizens,” he said.

