COVID-19 real, Ohanaeze warns traders in Cross River

Thursday, August 6, 2020 8:07 am


Covid-19 Test in Nigeria

The President of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo in Cross River, Mr Ugorji Nwabueze, has warned traders in the state to stop being cynical about the existence of COVID-19, saying the pandemic is real.

Nwabueze, who gave the warning in a statement in Calabar, said people should learn to take responsibility for their lives.

The president, who is also the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Non Indigenes Affairs (Igbo), said daily statistics released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), showed that COVID-19 cases were increasing alarmingly across the country.

“This release became necessary following  a poll conducted by my office amongst traders and residents in Calabar, Ikom and Ogoja which shows that most traders and residents are cynical about the very existence of COVID-19 in the state.

“Arising from this, they conduct themselves daily in a manner that exposes them and their immediate contacts to danger and possible spread.

“We see this demonstration of ignorance, impunity and rascality everywhere, on the roads,  churches, markets, weddings and transport.

“We advise each person to take responsibility, adhere strictly to all the rules, particularly wearing of facemasks and hand washing at all times.

“Travel less, avoid meeting with more than 20 persons, maintain social distancing, avoid hand shakes and most importantly remember that the state government has not completely eased-off all the rules and regulations regarding COVID -19.

“If you are not sure of your health status take advantage of the state government’s free COVID -19 testing center and get tested or quickly  consult a health expert,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the total number of confirmed cases in Cross River as at Wednesday stood at 58, out of which 35 were on admission, 19  discharged and four dead.

