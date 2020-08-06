Happenings in Edo threat to constitutional order – Atiku

Happenings in Edo threat to constitutional order – Atiku

Thursday, August 6, 2020 11:46 pm


Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar says the unfolding political developments in Edo are a threat to constitutional order.
Abubakar, in his verified tweeter handle on Thursday, urged the forces behind the developments to reign in their proxies, and abide by the rule of law to allow the people elect who they wanted to govern them.

“Nigeria has been on the edge due to the brinkmanship of those charged with the constitutional leadership.

“We must, as a nation, not escalate the already tense atmosphere in our polity.

“What is happening in Edo is a threat to constitutional order nationwide.

“I strongly urge belligerent forces to reign in their proxies, and abide by the rule of law.

“As I have previously said, without the rule of law, there will be no rule at all.

The current goings-on portend grave danger, not only to law and order in that state, but to the coming Edo elections.

“The people of Edo should be allowed to choose who they wish to govern them, and that choice is to be made on Sept. 19.

“Pending then, everything legally possible must be done to preserve the status quo,” Atiku said.(
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Sevilla, Leverkusen cruise into Europa League quarter-finals
    2 hours ago

    SSANU, NASU threaten strike over unresolved issues with FG
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: U.S. lifts global travel advisory
    2 hours ago

    Shoprite, a strategic investment in Nigeria – NIPC boss
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: FG reverts govt working hours to 8a.m. to 4p.m. for GL 12 upward
    2 hours ago

    Taboo: Village Head rapes own daughter in Ogun
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: Buhari orders compulsory use of face masks nationwide
    3 hours ago

    New Edo ‘Speaker’, 17 lawmakers visit Police Commissioner (+ photos)