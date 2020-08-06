Internal Examinations: Kogi gives deadline for registration of candidates

As the Kogi State Government is putting final touches to the reopening of schools, it has fixed August 18th as the deadline for registration, data capturing and subject analysis for learners in Primary Six and Junior Secondary School Three, sitting for all internal examinations in the State.

The permanent Secretary Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Pastor Emmanuel Idenyi made this known during an interaction with some Departmental Heads of the ministry. It was gathered that the interaction was organized to ascertain their level of preparedness for the conduct of year 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), Common Entrance and first school Leaving Certificate Examination.

Mr Idenyi urged the parents, School heads and the general public to take advantage of the opportunity to register their wards for the examination as the ministry would no longer entertain any further extension of the deadline.

He further called on all the school principals in both private and public schools to submit the Bio-Data and subject Analysis of each learners in JSS3 and primary Six class in hard and soft copies to the ministry without delay.

Earlier in a remark , the Director exams and certification Mrs Okeji Felicia, thanked the permanent Secretary for his support and expressed the readiness of her department to work with the relevant stakeholders in the conduct of the Examinations.

The State government has announced Monday August 10th as the date for reopening of schools to allow exit students write their final examinations. It has also on Thursday commenced fumigation of schools in the State as part of the Covid-19 protocols for schools resumption.