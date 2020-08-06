Kogi Governor appoints new Senior Special Assistants

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has made fresh appointments and redeployments among his rank of Senior Special Assistants, SSA.

Among those appointed is Mrs. Avoyi Barikisu Nwogu as SSA Electronic Media. Until her appointment Avoyi was the Correspondent of the Africa Independent Television, AIT in the State.

The appointments were made known by Mrs. Folashade Ayoade Arike, Secretary to the state Government, SSG in a statement. She said the decision was to strengthen the workings of the administration towards enhanced productivity.

The statement reads “His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has graciously approved the appointment of Alhaji Samari Teina Abdulmalik as the Chairman, Kogi State Security Trust Fund to replace late Alhaji Siyaka Oyibo.

“Similarly, His Excellency has approved the redeployment of Mr. Oshaloto Joseph Tade, as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) Security in charge of Yagba West Local Government Area as SSA Grassroots Mobilization, Yagba Federal Constituency.

“Also, Mr. Sule Abdulwakil Olorunjuwon, SSA Security in charge of Yagba East Local Government Area has been redeployed as SSA Culture and Tourism. In their place, His Excellency has approved the appointments of Mr. Pius Gbemisola Kolawole to take charge as the SSA Security, Yagba West Local Government Area as well as Mr. Arogundade Festus Dare to assume duty as the SSA Security, Yagba East Local Government Area respectively.

The statement added that Mrs. Avoyi Barikisu Nwogu has been appointed as SSA Electronic Media to the Governor.

According to the SSG, all appointments and redeployment by the Governor, takes immediate effect.