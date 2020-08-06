Scholes urges Man-U to target Kane over Sancho

Scholes urges Man-U to target Kane over Sancho

Thursday, August 6, 2020 8:18 am


Tottenham Hotspur striker, Harry Kane. (Sports Mole photo)

Paul Scholes says Manchester United lack a prolific centre forward and should prioritise a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker, Harry Kane, over Borussia Dortmund winger, Jadon Sancho.

United have been heavily linked with a move for the 20-year-old Sancho.

But media reports say the club have baulked at Dortmund’s valuation of around 100 million pounds ($131 million)

England captain Kane signed a six-year contract extension with Spurs in 2018 but said in March he could leave if they do not progress in the right direction.

“Don’t get me wrong, Sancho is a top-quality footballer, I think he would improve any team in world football.

“His stats say that he is a goalscorer, he will make and score lots of goals.

“I just think we already have three forwards or wide men that are very similar to Sancho, possibly not quite as good as him.

“But potentially, I think they could be,” Scholes, who won 11 Premier League titles with United, told BT Sport.

Scholes said Kane is the out-and-out goalscorer United need right now.

“I think if that is Harry Kane you are talking about, I would be more desperate to sign him than Sancho at this stage.

“I just think United need a centre forward, a real No.9, a real goalscorer and Kane would be that man for me,’’ he added. (Reuters /NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    17 mins ago

    Flashback: Why I, Yoruba man, fought on Biafran side-Lt Col Oyewole
    19 mins ago

    Alleged rape of widow: 2 officers puncture Inspector’s claim
    47 mins ago

    Toyota expects 64% fall in annual net profit amid pandemic
    54 mins ago

    Risk of nuclear weapons use high, UN chief warns
    60 mins ago

    U.S. offers $10m for information on election intruders
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19 real, Ohanaeze warns traders in Cross River
    2 hours ago

    9mobile launches e-SIM to improve flexible connectivity
    3 hours ago

    Arthur Eze and Ndigbo: How did he Forget David Ogbodo, Others?