Taboo: Village Head rapes own daughter in Ogun

Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

A village head, Rasheed Sholabi, the Baale of Oose Agbedu Ajibawo in Owode-Yewa area of Ogun State has been arrested by police for having forceful carnal knowledge of his 15yr old biological daughter (name withheld).

The Baale was arrested following a report by the victim, who walked into Owode Egbado police station and reported that her father has been having sex with her since when she was eleven year old as a result of which she now find it difficult to control her urinary system.

The victim who told the police that she has lost her mother when she was barely 2yr old and that the suspect did not allow her to know any relation of her late mother thereby left her with no option other than continue staying with her father who used that opportunity to sexually abuse her from time to time.

Upon the report, the DPO Owode-Egbado SP Olabisi Elebute quickly led her men to the Palace where the Baale was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, he first denied the allegation, but when he was confronted by the victim and one of his ex-wives who corroborated the victim’s statement, the suspect fainted and was taken to the hospital for resuscitation.

His ex-wife informed the police that she caught him red handed while having sex with his daughter and that was the reason she left him.

The victim has been taken to an orphanage home for safety.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward A. Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the suspect to anti-human trafficking and child labor unit of the State criminal investigation and intelligence department for an in-depth investigation and diligent prosecution