UNN starts registration for 2020 post-UTME screening exam 

Thursday, August 6, 2020 3:44 pm


UNN

The University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) has started online registration for 2020 post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (post-UTME) screening.

This was contained in a statement signed by Dr Chris Igbokwe, UNN Registrar and posted on the university’s official website on Thursday.

Igbokwe said candidates who made UNN their first choice and scored 180 and above in UTME were eligible for the screening.

He said candidates were expected to pay a processing fee of N2,000.00  through Remita platform in any commercial bank of their choice on or before Aug. 28.

According to him, direct entry candidates that made UNN their first choice should also register for the screening exam.

“Online registration starts on Aug. 5 and ends on Aug. 28.

“Candidates are expected to log on to UNN website: www.unn.edu.ng for details on process of registration,” he said.

