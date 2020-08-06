Why UAE restricted issuance of visa to Nigerians – Embassy

Thursday, August 6, 2020 4:04 pm


Dubai, UAE

 The United Arab Emirates (UAE)Embassy in  Abuja has reacted to reports that it is denying visa to Nigerians, especially for those who going to the country’s popular commercial city, Dubai
Reports, especially on social media had indicated that the UAE had restricted visa issuance to Nigerians following the arrest of Ramoni Igblode, popularly known as Huspuppi in that country for cyber-crime.
Huspuppi who was arrested by the UAE police in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI has been extradited to the United States where he is being tried for multi-million dollars cyber fraud.
But reacting to the speculations, the UAE Embassy, in a statement made available  to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja explained that restriction of visa issuance was part of the precautionary measures taken by the country to combat the spread of coronavirus.
The Embassy also emphasised that Nigeria is not only the only country affected by the measure. In addition, it added that travel between UAE and Nigeria has been reduced due to closure of airspace.
“In an affirmation of the growing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, the UAE Embassy in Abuja denies the accuracy of the information contained in these reports.
“At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UAE took a number of precautionary measures to combat the virus’ spread, including the temporary suspension on issuing UAE visas to all nationalities as of March 17, 2020.
“After entering the recovery phase of the pandemic, the UAE eased some measures on July 7, permitting visitors from various countries to adhere to the necessary precautionary measures,  including by showing negative PCR test results within 92 hours of traveling to the UAE.
“This includes those visiting from Nigeria.
“However, travel between the UAE and Nigeria has remained limited due to the closure of the Nigerian airspace.
“And the UAE Embassy in Abuja continues to work closely with the Nigerian Government to obtain the necessary approvals to facilitate travel between the two countries.
“The UAE Embassy in Abuja calls upon the public to verify the authenticity of such reports and to seek information from the official sources,” the embassy said in the statement.
