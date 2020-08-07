Edo 2020: Priestesses storm Assembly, lay curses on Obaseki’s enemies

Friday, August 7, 2020 12:47 pm


Princess lmasemwenbor (in white)

By Jethro Ibileke

The Edo State House of Assembly impeachment saga took a spiritual dimension Friday morning, as priestesses of Edo extraction laid curses at the Assembly gate.

They comprised of priestesses of traditional worship centres across Benin Kingdom.

Speaking on behalf of them, the priestess of Ekutetebite Negwogho group, Princess lnibokun lmasemwenbor, said she inherited her symbol of authority as juju priestess from her grandfather and whatever she pronounced on anyone will be so.

“I was at home when I saw on television the crisis at the Edo Assembly. I heard some of the things said that some people from other ethnic groups are trying to turn Benin upside down. We Benin people don’t like what they are doing.

“APC is oppressing Obaseki, that is mere oppression, they want to oppress our Obaseki.

“Why I am interested in the matter is that we did not have access road to my community before Obaseki became Governor. We used to spend so much to come to Benin. But now, we can travel in and out of our community with ease, no more erosion.

“For that reason, I must support Obaseki for a second term. Whoever says he will turn the state upside down to rig the election, let the heads of our ancestors torment them.

“Obaseki is a peace maker, he gave us amenities of life and for that reason, I have to back him up with my strength.”

Princess lmasemwenbor assured that Obaseki will be re-elected Governor again for another four years.

“Nobody will grab it from him and whoever says he will turn the state upside down to subvert the wishes of the people, help us tell such people that the head of our ancestors will torment them, all the deities of Benin kingdom should torment them,” she warned.

  • berNard ibuk ukam says:
    August 7, 2020 at 12:57 pm

    Edo Oracles and Shrines had joined politics

