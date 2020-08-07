Gunmen storm Bayelsa church, kill couple, 2 others

Gunmen storm Bayelsa church, kill couple, 2 others

Friday, August 7, 2020 7:17 am


File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria

*Burn down nearby house and fled
.
CP of Bayelsa Police Command visits scene vows to track down hoodlums.
Okafor Ofiebor Port Harcourt
There was was pandemonium,  sorrows and tears on Wednesday as unknown gunmen, suspected to be cultists stormed a church in Azikoro village, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State Capital and shot dead a couple and two other worshipers.
The rampaging hoodlums also burnt down the nearby house, church properties, cars and injured other worshipers before fleeing the scene of crime.
While confirming the incident, in a statement, SP Asinim Butswat, the Police Public Relations Officer, of the  Bayelsa State Police Command said, “On 5th August, 2020, at about , 11,00 pm armed suspected cultists stormed the ‘Lion of Judah Church’ Azikoro village, Yenagoa Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, shot dead four church members namely; Alfred Marcus’ 30 years, Imomotimi surname unknown 25 years, Mr Gabriel Ejimofor 45 years and Mrs Uchechukwu Ejimofor, 38 years and set ablaze a nearby building, damaged a vehicle and the church properties.”
He added that Operatives of “Operation Puff Adder” had earlier traced the hideouts of some cultists in a bush in the area, dislodged them and burnt their camp.
It is believed that this is a reprisal attack by the suspected cultists.
Meanwhile. two suspects have been arrested and are cooperating with the Police in their investigation.
The Commissioner of Police CP Mike Okoli fsi, has visited the scene of the crime and reassured members of the community of adequate police protection.
He has also ordered for full investigation to unravel the motive for this dastardly attack.
